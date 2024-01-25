Navigating Growth: Maharashtra’s Ascent at the world economic forum

The hectic days at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos have left me both invigorated and reflective. As chief minister of Maharashtra, representing the aspirations of millions, I embarked on this journey not just as a diplomatic mission but also as a commitment to our state’s future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year’s WEF theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust’, resonated deeply with our vision for Maharashtra. Trust forms the bedrock of any meaningful collaboration, and in Davos, I witnessed the power of unity in rebuilding not just trust but also in laying the foundation for a prosperous tomorrow.

The array of memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during our visit reflects the confidence in Maharashtra’s economic climate, and the global community’s belief in unity for shared prosperity. These agreements, totalling ₹3.53 trillion, signify a collective step towards economic stability backed by trust and collaboration. It was encouraging to see the state receive interest for an additional ₹1 trillion investment, signifying opportunities in various sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MoUs with diverse sectors are not merely financial commitments. They are bridges to a transformative growth. With projects ranging from green hydrogen plants to data centres, steel manufacturing and renewables, the investments are strategically spread across sectors that will bolster the state’s economy.

In a world of economic uncertainties, these agreements stand as beacons of stability. They bring with them the promise of sustainable growth, injecting lifeblood into sectors crucial for Maharashtra’s economy.

The real success of any economic initiative lies in its ability to create opportunities, and our MoUs are poised to do just that. The projected creation of nearly 200,000 jobs is not just a statistic but a commitment to our youth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From manufacturing units to technology hubs, each job represents a step toward increasing employment and fostering a skilled workforce. It aligns with our vision to give every citizen the opportunity to contribute to the state’s progress.

Reflecting on our engagements with global leaders, industries, and policymakers, I am filled with pride for Maharashtra’s resilience. The Maharashtra Pavilion, a showcase of our economic and infrastructural capabilities, stood as a testament to our commitment to being a reliable developmental engine for India.

Meeting with industry giants like Adani Group, ArcelorMittal, Louis Dreyfus, and Schneider Electric allowed me to share thoughts on our initiatives and, more importantly, to understand the global pulse. It reinforced the idea that trust, and collaboration are not just lofty ideals but essential elements in building a prosperous future. It became apparent that each conversation, every gesture of cooperation, and the signing of each MoU played a vital role in advancing the broader agenda of instilling confidence in our global community. It underscored the understanding that unity is not merely a theoretical concept but a practical strategy for realizing collective prosperity. It reaffirmed the notion that by fostering confidence in our interactions and agreements, we lay the groundwork for a practical approach to tackling global challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our interactions with leaders from Oman, the UAE, South Korea, and other nations reinforced the potential of international cooperation. The discussions on food processing, sustainable tourism, digital transformation, semiconductors, and skill development were not isolated conversations but threads in the intricate tapestry of a connected world.

As I concluded the visit to Davos, I was filled with a sense of fulfilment and responsibility. The commitments made there are not just signatures on paper. They are promises to the people of Maharashtra. They are pathways to a future where trust, collaboration, and prosperity coexist harmoniously.

The road ahead is challenging, but the MoUs are our guiding stars. They represent the collective will of global leaders to shape a tomorrow that is not just economically stable but also inclusive and sustainable. Maharashtra’s journey to a $1-trillion economy is not a solitary pursuit, but a collective endeavour to build a better tomorrow for all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the spirit of ‘Rebuilding Trust’, let’s continue shaping a future where unity paves the way for shared prosperity. Maharashtra is ready, and the world is our collaborative canvas. As we step into this new era of growth, let us remember that the true measure of success lies not just in economic indicators but in the lives that we touch and the communities we uplift.

During my inaugural visit to the WEF in 2023, Maharashtra attracted unprecedented investments. Since then, significant progress has been made. The remarkable response and the MoUs signed in 2024 are a testimony to the state’s onward march. Every step forward is a step towards a brighter, more prosperous future for all and I am eager to drive the state’s continued success on the global platform.

Eknath Shinde is chief minister of Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

