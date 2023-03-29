Nearshoring is the real deal in global manufacturing4 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:02 PM IST
It has trumped ‘friendshoring’ and shows how a calculus of realism will drive this kind of world trade
The products and services of foreign direct investment (FDI) are everywhere around us. Yet, our understanding of it is often woolly and abstract. It took Thomas Friedman’s opening chapter of The World is Flat to pole-vault what was then Bangalore to global fame as the world’s back office. Friedman noticed the large buildings of multinationals that loomed large on the Bangalore skyline and were visible from the golf course as he tee-d off. Infosys’ Nandan Nilekani then helped the New York Times columnist understand the significance of this enormous shift in services work.