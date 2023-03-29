Nearshoring is the real deal in global manufacturing

One of them was a Chinese sofa and mattress maker named Man Wah, founded in 1992 in Hong Kong, which had hitherto concentrated its production in southern China as well as Tianjin in the north. Sensing that the company needed a base close to the US and within the North American Free Trade Agreement zone, Man Wah decided to build a $300 million factory in Mexico. One of its senior managers, Bill Chan, spoke with one of the marketing people for the industrial park in Mexico. Their conversation was like a speed-dating game that took place over WeChat. Goodman recounted some of the questions: “How are the roads there? ‘Not that great, but they’re getting better.’ Are there any real Chinese restaurants around? ‘Absolutely none’." When Chan heard that 27 of the 28 parcels of land had been snapped up by other industrial investors, he signed a letter of agreement to set up a factory there before he had even boarded the plane from Shanghai. Chan had never been to Mexico, but having seen southern China leapfrog to industrial dominance in the past 30 years, he was sensitive to the shift in manufacturing momentum.

