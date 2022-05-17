Needed: An economic response plan for a green transition shock

Central banks will face their own dilemma about interest rate policy. There is much debate about whether climate change mitigation should be added to the set of targets that modern central banks have to meet, along with inflation, growth and financial stability. A more practical call will be whether to maintain low interest rates to help new investments in a green economy but also effectively make it easier for enterprises with older technologies to survive; or go with higher interest rates that will kill polluting enterprises but also make investments in new technologies more expensive. Or whether central banks should abandon their sector agnosticism by choosing one interest rate for green activities and another one for brown activities, in effect bringing back credit planning. The idea that central bankers can make such technology choices better than the private sector is hard to believe.