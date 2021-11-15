Nehru’s vision prevailed despite a trial by fire

This is the reason why, together with leaders such as Marshal Tito and Gamal Abdel Nasser, he conceptualized the dream of the Non-Aligned Movement. They founded an organization that was not as radically communist as the Soviet Union, but also avoided being assimilated into US capitalism. These countries were not poor but called themselves third world. With this, India was able to achieve a different status for itself. Nehru was among leaders of the countries that had recently gained independence and was popular across geographical boundaries. Did this make him a victim of overconfidence? Was this the reason why he believed in the slogan ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai-Bhai’? The defeat of 1962 was the culmination of that dreamlike belief.