NEP: Assessment is the key to unlock better learning

Another seemingly small but structural change is the report card, which brings back the best of the CCE (continuous and comprehensive evaluation) with holistic assessment. This supports more well-rounded activities during school time since they are necessary for such assessment. By reducing the importance of summative marks in the report card, it helps pivot the change while also keeping traditionalists happy. This approach has been proved to be successful in many progressive private schools who have been doing this for a while. Indeed, many of the suggestions of the NEP are not as impractical as teachers fear. Most have been practised and sustained in elite schools who sought and worked through different approaches in their quest for quality education. The focus on reducing pressure at the board level, bringing choice of subjects, and system checks rather than individual scores are all an attempt to make assessments meaningful to student progress. The intent is to unlock better quality learning by using assessment in all three forms - for learning, of learning and as learning.