NEP is all good, but what about jobs?

However, much more needs to be done to take this landmark initiative to the next level and with the Right to Education extended up to 18 years of age, the next step for the Minister of Education should be to propose and implement Right to Employability—a clarion call for lifelong learning from “bachpan se pachpan". According to statistics shared by the government, the unemployment rate of educated persons in the country was at 11.4%. This is much higher than the average unemployment rate in the country at 6.1% based on the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey.