Network effects: You may swipe out if you like but can never leave

Network effects are driven by four principles: Switching costs, economies of scale, brand habit and proprietary tech. Switching costs reflect the pain of moving from one network to another; think of creating the same group of friends on Signal that was on WhatsApp. If switching costs are high, people do not move. Thus, new networks try their best to reduce or eliminate these costs. Economies of scale keep a business’s per-user costs low and let a leader like WhatsApp outspend its competitors, denying them scale. A brand habit, as the term suggests, gets formed when people get used to a brand’s identity and user experience and find it difficult to adjust to a new one, thus drawing them back. Finally, most big networks develop proprietary algorithms (say, the recommendation tools of Amazon), which cannot be replicated by a newbie. Associated with network effects is the concept of critical mass: In our context, a certain number of users after which the network becomes self-perpetuating. A minimum number of users are needed for more to come in and early adopters to stay. With 2 billion active users globally, WhatsApp mass smothers the 15 million odd of Signal, and doesn’t let the latter lure them away.