Never saw the asteroid coming

Now you know why 1994 PC1 made the news. There are over 2,000 known PHAs, of which about 160 are likely to be as large or larger than 1994 PC1. Of those, only 19 are considered as possible threats to earth over the next century. Again, that may not seem worth worrying about. But remember that these are only the known PHAs, meaning ones we have actually detected and whose paths we have worked out. There are almost certainly others we have not yet detected. Also remember that the spectre of these potential hazards is why we are experimenting with altering an asteroid’s path ourselves, by deliberately flying a spacecraft into it. The idea, of course, is to nudge the asteroid enough off course that it will miss us (bit.ly/3BUjfTd). Of course, too, all this depends on detecting a potentially destructive asteroid early enough that we can launch a mission to alter its course. The dinosaurs couldn’t do that. Look what happened to them.