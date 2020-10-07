New buyers add heft to e-commerce in pandemic

Last month, at a webinar organized by Mint, senior executives of large consumer durables and appliance companies discussed shifts in consumer behaviour and admitted significant growth in online sales, be it through their company-owned site or a marketplace.

Shirish Agarwal, head of marketing and brand, Panasonic India, which sells refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and televisions, said it saw a 40-50% jump in online sales in the last five months as people took to buying appliances online. “What the pandemic has done is get those people online who were not comfortable using these platforms," he said, citing the example of his parents who shopped online for the first time during the covid-led lockdown.

“My son helped me download the BigBasket app. Now I order my groceries online," said his mother Asha Agarwal, a homemaker, over phone from Jaipur. “I used to go out and buy essentials on my own, but online shopping is convenient and there’s still fear in stepping out," she said.

Asha Agarwal typifies the shopper that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) highlighted in its report in August, saying in the last four months 20% new users were added to the online shoppers’ universe, driving growth for categories such as food and staples. People purchased these products online as the lockdown restricted movement and availability of products in retail stores.

Kanika Sanghi, partner and associate director, BCG, and the author of the report, said in the pre-covid times, there were 120-130 million online shoppers. While digital adoption occurred across categories, it was more prominent in fresh food, staples and packaged food and beverages. In fact, 45% of online shoppers BCG surveyed said they increased their online spends post-pandemic. The number of categories purchased online also went up from 4.4 to 5.8 per user on an average.

Examples of shoppers, who spent and bought more categories, abound in one’s own friends and family circles. A neighbour who bought laptops and mobiles online, suddenly ordered gardening equipment, pots and fertilizer from a shopping site. Next came online ordering of medicines to save on a trip to the chemist.

Several reasons caused faster adoption of online shopping, said Sanghi. “The need to maintain social distance, non-availability of preferred brands at stores, and the safety measures assured by online providers and not by the local shops, or fresh food and vegetable vendors," she said.

What drew Noida resident Tina, 40, to make her first online purchase was the need to buy a computer table and ear phones for her new work-from-home routine. Besides, her 10-year-old son was also outgrowing his clothes. However, she still prefers to buy clothes and shoes at a physical store but for other home-related products and kitchen goods, she’s getting used to Amazon.

A September report by market research firm Nielsen highlighted the restrained recovery for a category such as fashion, in contrast to greater demand for mobiles, home appliances and electronics. It added that there is a steady adoption of fast-moving consumer goods online with first time shoppers increasing month-on-month to 36%. The consumer spends and basket sizes also continue to expand online, it said.

When asked if the new consumer behaviour related to online purchases will last, Sanghi said the willingness of new shoppers to continue buying online varies. “There will be higher willingness to continue online shopping for staples, packaged food and beverages and electronics with an average 55% first-time category buyers claiming to continue buying them." On the other hand, willingness to continue buying online is lower for fresh food and cosmetics with only 30% first time shoppers saying they will continue.

Clearly, e-commerce has emerged as the big theme among companies across product categories and despite what Nielsen said about muted recovery for apparel, fast-fashion retailer H&M said it saw an increase in customer base in online stores. “More than 60% new customers were shopping from our online store. This is a positive sign that says customers are renewing in the changing environment," Janne Einola, H&M’s outgoing country manager, said in an interview with Mint.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

