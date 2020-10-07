New buyers add heft to e-commerce in pandemic

Shirish Agarwal, head of marketing and brand, Panasonic India, which sells refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and televisions, said it saw a 40-50% jump in online sales in the last five months as people took to buying appliances online. “What the pandemic has done is get those people online who were not comfortable using these platforms," he said, citing the example of his parents who shopped online for the first time during the covid-led lockdown.