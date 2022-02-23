New covid variants pose fresh riddles for vaccine mandates

In May 2020, scientists confirmed that a Sars-CoV-2 infection creates some immunity, based in part on a study published in Science, led by Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Vaccines work by fooling the body into acting as if it’s been infected, so they work best against diseases where post-infection immunity is strong and lasting, he told me, such as measles, mumps and rubella. It hasn’t worked for HIV, a virus that attacks the immune system and can’t be cleared except in rare cases. With covid, antibodies wane over time. That can reduce immunity, as can new variants. With the original variant, it looked like vaccines gave better protection than getting infected. But during the Delta surge, some studies showed that had reversed. New data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that a previous infection gave people better protection against Delta than either one or two shots of a vaccine. But getting vaccinated in addition to getting infected did best. Boosters also restored most vaccine effectiveness.