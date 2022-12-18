New Delhi is exploring trade relations with renewed vigour4 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 10:14 PM IST
For several years now, India’s annual budget—presented at the beginning of the year—has included a few lines that dismayed economists. Successive finance ministers have raised tariffs, reversing a quarter-century-long trend dating back to when the Indian economy was first liberalized in 1991.