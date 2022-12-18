New Delhi is exploring trade relations with renewed vigour

In recent months, senior Indian officials have insisted that their nation intends to integrate further with the global economy. Several free-trade agreements (FTAs) have been signed this year or are under negotiation. Perhaps most strikingly, the most senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry recently hinted that current tariffs may even be cut. In a talk at Columbia University, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan said that tariffs “shall not be a significant part of our tax estimates" and added that protectionism did not sit well with India’s new industrial policy of providing subsidies for export-focused manufacturers.

