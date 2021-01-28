New Delhi’s chance to turn the page on retrospective taxation

It’s been arduous and time-consuming for private firms to seek enforcement against Venezuela, Qatar, Lithuania and Tunisia. But when the sovereign in question is the world’s largest democracy and a rising economic power, things could get outright messy. For India, it will also be a PR disaster. After giving assurances that it would honour the verdict, not doing so makes New Delhi appear unpredictable and recalcitrant. “Cairn’s claim needs to be resolved, and nobody wants it resolved this way," Majcher said in an email. Maybe India is dragging its feet to explore some kind of an appeal, even though the arbitration panel in The Hague was unanimous, and the whole point of the exercise was to resolve the dispute with finality. Or perhaps policymakers are too distracted by the ongoing vaccination drive, the upcoming federal budget, this week’s farmers’ protests and other pressing matters.