New delivery mechanisms for genetic therapy will do us good

For years, we’ve known that genetic diseases could one day be cured by technologies like Crispr. But there has always been a catch: These technologies can only fix the genome in reachable parts of the body, and right now, reach is very limited. Pick your flavour of genetic therapy—Crispr, mRNA, siRNA or DNA—and they all have the same delivery problem. The liver, eyes and blood—those are the main places where cures might be possible. But after 20 years of incremental progress, there’s a chance of something entirely new. A privately held biotech company called Aera Therapeutics came out of stealth recently to debut a type of protein nanoparticle that it believes can be used to ferry all sorts of genetic medicines around the body.

