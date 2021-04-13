New digital enablers can clear our judicial cholesterol

That said, there are elements that will be challenging to implement. For instance, privacy and security by design has been listed as one of the design principles for Phase III. While it’s a laudable principle, no doubt, I can see it conflicting with the design principle that calls for openness and interoperability. Perhaps more significantly, imposing an obligation of privacy could wreak havoc with the system of precedent on which our legal system depends. Judgements report full details of litigants and the circumstances that led to their dispute. Litigants are afforded privacy only in a very limited set of circumstances—if they are victims of rape or other stigmatic events. If the committee’s recommendation on privacy is to be fully implemented, judgements may need to be carefully redacted before being reported. This would fundamentally alter our approach to precedent in the digital age.

