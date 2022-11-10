New drugs for weight loss work but will insurers pick up bills?4 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:48 PM IST
Demand forecasts could run into doubts over their medical need
After decades of failure, weight loss drugs seem finally poised to become big pharma’s newest blockbuster category. Bloomberg Intelligence sees the US obesity drug market alone as worth $12 billion in 2028. Morgan Stanley Research recently forecast their global sales at $54 billion by 2030. These new drugs offer more effective and sustained weight loss than any of the earlier pills. It’s estimated that between 2013 and 2016, only 3% of those eligible for an obesity medication in the US were taking any. But those lofty sales goals will only be reached if the medical field overcomes structural barriers to their use.