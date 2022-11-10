New drugs for weight loss work but will insurers pick up bills?

These drugs are typically once-a-week injections which mimic gut hormones that regulate the sense of satiety. Data on Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, approved in June 2021, and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, expected to be approved next year, suggest these drugs can help people shed, on average, as much as 15-20% of their body weight. We have only a snippet on Amgen’s early-stage weight-loss drug, AMG 133, but it has generated interest from investors based on hopes that it could offer similar or potentially higher weight loss as Mounjaro with a once-a-month shot. Amgen said this week that people taking a high dose of the drug had lost on average about 14.5% of their body weight about three months into its phase 1 trial.