New, emerging sectors primed for heavy lifting

Third, rationalization of import cost of critical minerals and raw materials through duty structure is a big positive. That enables cost reduction in the value chain in many new-age sectors and incentivises more value-addition domestically. For example, basic customs duty (BCD) on lithium and cobalt is reduced from 5% to nil. Now, battery cells form 80-85% cost of storage batteries. With these two minerals together forming 25-35% of cell cost, the reduction in BCD should enable 1-1.5% decline in production cost.