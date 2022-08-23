New home construction cannot drive endless economic growth4 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:40 PM IST
It can turn into a house of cards once speculation takes over and more homes are built than needed
Recently, a video clip in which a senior local-level functionary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) implored comrades and leaders of the party to purchase more homes went viral. The functionary can be seen saying: “If you’ve bought one [home], buy two. If you’ve bought two, buy three. If you’ve bought three, buy four."