New India is no fun: What are the likely consequences?

India is at war with fun. Our list of sacred cows, which includes the actual cow, is getting longer. It is perilous to post a video of your filmy dance on Instagram if a temple is in its frame, or any religious element for that matter. All religions have an equal right to be offended. Stand-up comedians are running out of things to say. Humour is a risk. Laughter is the reward, and the punishment for failure used to be the silence of the audience, but now it is possible jail time. Online streaming channels are scared of almost everything that matters to entertainment. Filmmakers have surrendered to the “atmosphere". You cannot wear the national flag, only string it to a pole. And if at all beef finds mention on a hotel menu, it is usually hidden in asterisks as though it is a password. If you want to experience state efficiency, get offended by something related to either divinity or nudity. Even people who are offended complain that their freedom of expression has been suffocated. New India really is a type of air.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}