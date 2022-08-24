New information ought to help create new behaviours4 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM IST
We must find ways for our data overload to be deployed for desired behavioural modifications
Just look at the amount of new information that is produced by your smart watch or fitness app alone. From the number of steps taken, amount of calories burnt up and your heart rate to oxygen saturation level, so much new data is generated. Today, not just in the healthcare sector but also in sectors like edtech and financial services, a huge amount of data is available on various facets of our life. But has the availability of all this information generated any new behaviours in us? Has the data from your smartwatch, for example, motivated you to take a few more steps everyday?