Just look at the amount of new information that is produced by your smart watch or fitness app alone. From the number of steps taken, amount of calories burnt up and your heart rate to oxygen saturation level, so much new data is generated. Today, not just in the healthcare sector but also in sectors like edtech and financial services, a huge amount of data is available on various facets of our life. But has the availability of all this information generated any new behaviours in us? Has the data from your smartwatch, for example, motivated you to take a few more steps everyday?

One of the most used strategic frameworks for generating new behaviours is the Awareness-Interest-Desire-Action (AIDA) model. The core belief of this model is that action, a new behaviour, is a line extension of high levels of awareness. So, to solve any behaviour problem in society, be it violence against women or drunken driving, there is always one single solution: build more awareness about the problem. But, does a man indulge in violence against women because of a lack of awareness that it’s a grave wrongdoing? It is high time we realize people indulge in most wrong behaviours despite high levels of awareness. So creating greater awareness does not automatically lead to appropriate behaviour.

Most information that comes our way has no action orientation. For example, knowing one’s heart rate, one is not going to start any new behaviour. But in a reading that says one has only taken 5,000 steps till 6pm, there is an inherent call to take another 3,000 steps during the rest of the day to reach one’s daily goal. Information that has inherent action orientation is knowledge. Today, advancing technology has created much information, but not enough knowledge. T.S. Eliot’s lament, “Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?" is highly relevant today.

Even if information with inherent action orientation is generated, it will not easily lead to appropriate behaviours. It could at best create an intention to act. But this intent is not a guarantee for action.

This information- behaviour gap is one of the most significant strategic challenges in business and policymaking. How do we bridge this gap? The most common strategy used to induce new behaviour is to base the persuasion strategy on some recent trends in society. Many of these trends are not even a decade old. But some professionals prefer to build their persuasion strategies based on the cultural insights of a society. These cultural insights are often a few thousand years old. There are also some persuasion strategies that could be built on human evolutionary traits that are hundreds of millennia old. These traits are hardwired into the human brain. So triggering those traits increases one’s chances of generating appropriate behaviours.

German physicist and polymath Hermann von Helmholtz was one of the first to realize the potential of these evolutionary constructs of the human brain. Way back in 1867, he coined the term ‘unconscious inference’ to describe this involuntary, pre-rational and reflex-like mechanism that is part of the mind’s formation of visual impressions. While optical illusions are the most obvious instances of unconscious inference, people’s perceptions of each other and their own behaviours are similarly influenced by several other such unconscious mechanisms of the brain. Over the years, neuroscientists have discovered several other such unconscious mechanisms in the brain.

While working to solve the problem of accidents due to trespassing of railway tracks in Mumbai, for instance, my team found that the trespassers do not need more awareness that being hit by a train can be fatal and that trespassing is a dangerous activity. From research, we realized why this information is not translating into appropriate safe behaviour while crossing railway tracks. It is due to a deficiency of the human brain. This organ is not very good in judging the speed of large objects. But any awareness messages that trains are faster than they seem, like the warning on automobile rear-view mirrors that objects seen in them are closer than they appear, turn out to be quite useless. This is because these awareness messages do not create any impact on how our brain processes such visual stimuli, and so it will not help generate the desired behaviours.

Instead, following in the footsteps of Helmholtz, my team looked for unconscious brain mechanisms that could help a trespasser better judge the speed of an incoming train. It was found that the human brain can judge speed only when it has a reference. Armed with this knowledge of the evolutionary construct of the brain, the design team went on to create a reference on the tracks for people to judge the pace of a train. At major trespassing points identified in Mumbai, a group of track sleepers were painted in yellow colour, intermittently. The speed at which these blobs of yellow disappeared under an oncoming train acted as reference point for those crossing the railway tracks. This intervention was a huge success in reducing trespassing accidents.

With advancements in technology, our ability to monitor every facet of human life and generate loads of data about each human activity will only go up. But unless this huge tranche of information can prove useful in generating appropriate behaviours, all this effort spent on the collection and analysis of such information will be a huge waste of time and resources. Clearly, lot more effort should be devoted to the cause of bridging the information-behaviour gap.

Biju Dominic is chief evangelist, Fractal Analytics, and chairman, FinalMile Consulting.