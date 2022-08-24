New information ought to help create new behaviours

While working to solve the problem of accidents due to trespassing of railway tracks in Mumbai, for instance, my team found that the trespassers do not need more awareness that being hit by a train can be fatal and that trespassing is a dangerous activity. From research, we realized why this information is not translating into appropriate safe behaviour while crossing railway tracks. It is due to a deficiency of the human brain. This organ is not very good in judging the speed of large objects. But any awareness messages that trains are faster than they seem, like the warning on automobile rear-view mirrors that objects seen in them are closer than they appear, turn out to be quite useless. This is because these awareness messages do not create any impact on how our brain processes such visual stimuli, and so it will not help generate the desired behaviours.