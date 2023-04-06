Online gaming rules provide clarity, will bolster innovation and growth3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Critical issues like addiction and user harm will be addressed by these rules
The amendments in the IT rules for the online gaming industry, which have been formulated and finalized after extensive public consultations by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a short period of time, is a significant positive development for the online gaming industry. The notification of these rules sends a strong signal from the central government to mainstream online gaming, in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global gaming innovation hub.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×