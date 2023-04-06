Online gaming rules provide clarity, will bolster innovation and growth

The online gaming rules seek to achieve the above goals through the creation of self-regulatory bodies (SRB). A welcome inclusion is the allowance for multiple SRBs, which will enable the industry to represent the varying nature and operational models of online games effectively. The rules require every real-money game in India to be registered with an SRB and for the SRB to notify Meity of the same. Such a registration process will require the SRB to verify that the game is compliant with all applicable laws in the country, and is following all the rules with regards KYC, consumer protection and responsible gaming. Once a real-money game is verified as permissible and registered by an SRB, the online gaming intermediary will be allowed to host a registration mark on its game. Consumers will be protected from illegal and unscrupulous operators, while legitimate operators will see a broadening of their market as consumers develop more trust in the industry, and the government would see substantial reduction in leakage of tax revenues to offshore operators. This will also address state-level ambiguities and lay to rest issues raised by various state governments on the legitimate gaming platforms.