New slogans but budget on same old track
The rationale for raising the public capital expenditure is that it would crowd in private investment. But the puzzle is that despite higher government capital investment private investment is not forthcoming
The union budget of 2023-24 was presented under the long shadow of crisis in the Adani Empire, the largest of the Indian conglomerates. Why should this scam be brought up in a discussion of the budget? For the simple reason that it is linked to an important policy variable of the budget—the enhancement of the effective capital expenditure from 3. 9% of GDP in 2022-23 to 4.54% in FY24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×