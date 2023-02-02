The union budget of 2023-24 was presented under the long shadow of crisis in the Adani Empire, the largest of the Indian conglomerates. Why should this scam be brought up in a discussion of the budget? For the simple reason that it is linked to an important policy variable of the budget—the enhancement of the effective capital expenditure from 3. 9% of GDP in 2022-23 to 4.54% in FY24.

The rationale for raising the public capital expenditure is that it would crowd in private investment. But the puzzle is that despite higher government capital investment private investment is not forthcoming. The Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) to GDP in all years has been lower than the ratio of 32.6 in 2013-14 at around 31.3 until covid when it fell even more sharply.

The key question is, why is private sector investment not crowding in? An exasperated finance minister was quoted in Mint, “Since 2019, ...I have been hearing industry doesn’t think [the environment] is conducive. All right, the tax rate was brought down. Give PLI? We have given PLI. I want to hear from India Inc.: what’s stopping you?". Even the present budget does not provide an answer. The answer certainly is complex. Nevertheless, among other things, an important element would be lack of fairness and transparency. A public policy that is geared to the creation of a few champion investors leads to minimum government becoming maximum government when it comes to certain favoured corporates. Such a situation is not one that would enthuse the “animal spirits" of the investors, which Keynes famously spoke about. What ever be the reason, the subdued investment given the level of technology, would imply subdued growth. No amount of verbiage can whitewash the fact that the Indian economy that was growing at around 8.6% per annum since 2003-04 entered a period of serious deceleration reaching 3.1% in the last quarter before the pandemic under nine years of the Modi government. Though even the economic survey has very carefully avoided it from the list of shocks that adversely affected the Indian economy, it was the demonetisation that triggered the downward slip.

Even after the downward slide began, budget after budget of the NDA regime pursued a foolish strategy of reducing the overall budgetary expenditure to GDP ratio from 14% in 2013-14 to 12.2% in 2018-19. Though not related to the budget, the situation was confounded by the Reserve Bank adopting a policy of increasing the real repro rate even while inflation was coming down. These policies were reversed only with the pandemic. In the present budget expenditure-to-GDP ratio is 15%, lower by 0.4 percentage points when compared to the previous year.

India’s economic deceleration was the result of multiple policy failures, and the present budget does not seem to have any new strategy to make up for the mistakes. The budget assumes “a full recovery in FY22 ahead of many nations and (is) position(ed) to ascend the pre-pandemic growth path in FY23".

The pre-pandemic growth path of the NDA government is no record to be emulated. It was another man-made “Hindenburg disaster". Even more silly is the assumption that the economy fully recovered from the pandemic in FY22. The per capita GDP would still be below the pandemic level. The ratio of tax and non-tax revenues to GDP in 2023-24 is virtually the same as in the previous year and the fiscal deficit has been brought down marginally from 6.4% to 5.9%. Yet it was possible to maintain the expenditure-GDP ratio because of the expected increase in the higher receipts from the sale of public assets.

The budget holds little relief for the rural poor whose employment and wages are fallen. The outlay on MGNREGS has fallen from nearly ₹90,000 cr in 2022-23 to ₹60,000 cr. National social assistance program has been barely maintained at ₹9,650 cr, at the same level as 2022-23. The outlay on the National Education Mission and Health Mission is lower from the BE of 2022-23 ₹76,700 cr by ₹1,000 cr. For the housing program, ₹90,000 cr was expended in 2021–22. In 2022-23 the expenditure is ₹70,000 cr and in the current year the allocation is ₹79,590 cr.

This is the budget presented in the final year of the government to usher in Amrit Kaal. Nine years’ record is sought to be brushed under the carpet with promises for the future. However, the new slogans are on the same track as in the past.

T.M. Thomas Isaac is a former finance minister of Kerala.