New slogans but budget on same old track

The key question is, why is private sector investment not crowding in? An exasperated finance minister was quoted in Mint, “Since 2019, ...I have been hearing industry doesn’t think [the environment] is conducive. All right, the tax rate was brought down. Give PLI? We have given PLI. I want to hear from India Inc.: what’s stopping you?". Even the present budget does not provide an answer. The answer certainly is complex. Nevertheless, among other things, an important element would be lack of fairness and transparency. A public policy that is geared to the creation of a few champion investors leads to minimum government becoming maximum government when it comes to certain favoured corporates. Such a situation is not one that would enthuse the “animal spirits" of the investors, which Keynes famously spoke about. What ever be the reason, the subdued investment given the level of technology, would imply subdued growth. No amount of verbiage can whitewash the fact that the Indian economy that was growing at around 8.6% per annum since 2003-04 entered a period of serious deceleration reaching 3.1% in the last quarter before the pandemic under nine years of the Modi government. Though even the economic survey has very carefully avoided it from the list of shocks that adversely affected the Indian economy, it was the demonetisation that triggered the downward slip.

