New taxation provisions will definitely affect the popularity of Ulips

Under the amended provisions, if a Ulip is issued on or after 1 February 2021, and the premium for any year is more than ₹2.5 lakh, the income from that policy would not be exempt. Such a policy would be regarded as a capital asset, and the returns on the policy would be taxable as capital gains. If it is an equity oriented Ulip (monthly average of 65% of assets is in equities), long-term capital gains from the policy would be taxable at the rate of 10% without indexation of cost, while short-term capital gains would be subject to tax at 15%. The sale, surrender or redemption of an equity oriented Ulip issued on or after 1 February 2021 would be subject to a 0.001% securities transaction tax, irrespective of the amount of premium. The amount received under Ulip on death would continue to be exempt.

