A new ‘terror pot’ that may be kept boiling for now
Israel has said Iran’s Khamenei regime was unpopular and, in effect, an organization of terrorists filled with religious hatred
The 12-day aerial duel between Iran and Israel may have paused, but the region is far from being peaceful. And statements made by the two leaders key to resolving the crisis—US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—leave little room for hopes of a quick resolution. On Friday, Trump said that if Iran continued with its uranium enrichment programme, America will bomb it again. A day before, Khamenei had vowed that if America attacked Iran again, it should be prepared to face severe punishment. Iran is now hell-bent on pursuing its nuclear plans.