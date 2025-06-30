A new ‘terror pot’ that may be kept boiling for now

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly said that Iran had not yet acquired the capability to build a nuclear bomb. However, it did little to deter Israel and America from acting against Iran. This means something else is at play here. Could it be that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is becoming increasingly unpopular at home over the military action in Gaza, orchestrated it for a new lease of life from a fresh conflict? Israel goes to polls next year and a new wave of muscular nationalism is needed to distract people from Gaza’s exhausting campaign. It seems Netanyahu has succeeded in this for now.