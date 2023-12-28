New Year likely to bring the next big consumption opportunity to India
India's growing economy encourages consumers to embrace premium and luxury spending, with the overall luxury market estimated to reach $30 billion by 2030.
Despite the uncertainties in the global economy, Indian consumers feel positive about their financial well-being. India has the largest population in the world of over 1.4 billion people, with the median age being at 32 years. This large size of a young domestic consumer base, with higher disposable incomes and aspirations, have contributed to an increase in consumption.