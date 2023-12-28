New Year likely to bring the next big consumption opportunity to India

Despite the uncertainties in the global economy, Indian consumers feel positive about their financial well-being. India has the largest population in the world of over 1.4 billion people, with the median age being at 32 years. This large size of a young domestic consumer base, with higher disposable incomes and aspirations, have contributed to an increase in consumption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Deloitte’s financial well-being index (FWBI), which captures changes in how consumers are feeling with regard to their present-day financial health and future financial security, India ranked at 109.1 in October 2023, higher than the global index average, which stood at 91.9.

This positive sentiment towards their future has led to a rise in consumption, and changed spending habits towards discretionary and aspirational products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Deloitte’s Consumer Signals (an ongoing initiative to track consumer sentiments), 77% of Indian consumers did not have any intention to delay significant purchases. In fact, 70% of the consumers said that they have splurged at least once in the past two months, with clothing, accessories and food and beverage being the top two categories.

Consumers have expressed confidence in their shopping plans, with over 50% of them being keen on investing in premium brands in consumer durables, and 57% ready to spend in premium food and grocery products.

India’s growing economy is encouraging consumers to embrace premium and luxury spending. The overall luxury market in India is estimated to grow to $30 billion by 2030, with 60% of existing consumers spending on luxury every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This shift extends across apparel, food, consumer durables, auto, home lifestyle, travel, and experiences, and is relatively inflation-proof.

Increased awareness and higher exposure to global design trends via social media and influencers is also creating desirability for frequent upgrades among buyers.

Leading luxury global brands across categories are entering the country with an outlook to expand their footprint, leading to easier access to the latest products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not only has this created new buyers for these brands, but also retained consumption among the affluent class to spend within the country, which earlier was getting fulfilled through their overseas travel.

Meanwhile, education, exposure, and affluence have led to consumers becoming more aware of their needs. They are now looking for differentiated, localized offerings that suit their values and preferences, thus choosing to shop beyond popular brands.

The growth in modern retail, incentives for local manufacturing and the rise of marketplaces have led to specialized direct-co-consumer (D2C) players and private-label offerings that are able to compete successfully vis-à-vis mass multinational brands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In modern trade private-label businesses now contribute 50% of overall share in food and grocery, and similarly in apparel, at 45%. Popularity of D2C brands—where design and aspiration are combined with value—is accelerating the shift in demand from unorganized to organized across markets.

As a result, it is also helping Indian home-grown brands grow, while catering to the needs and preferences of heterogenous consumer profiles in the market.

The rise of new commerce (D2C, social commerce, quick commerce, and live commerce) has accelerated the smooth transition between discovery and shopping for the consumer. It is estimated to grow eight times and become 40% of the overall e-commerce market by 2030. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With increasing choice for consumers across categories, brands are going beyond just product and service offerings, prioritizing customer experience as a differentiator to drive growth. Brands are also using technology in various ways to connect with their consumers.

Omni and e-commerce brands are offering convenience, conversation commerce is driving conversions, with some brands even extending to offer vernacular connect, while post-purchase loyalty is being driven through advanced CX tools.

The future of enhancing experience is generative AI, with growing usage among consumers and retailers. It is being used to have better conversations with consumers, more effective communication, and personalizing the fulfilment process. Eventually, this will also help brands reinvent and scale faster, in a much more cost-efficient manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Ramanathan is partner for consumer products, and retail sector leader; and Smita Murarka is director, consulting, Deloitte India.

