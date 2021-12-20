New year to set the tone for a digital decade

Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of the current order to force majeure events. The lack of capital going into supporting systemic resilience was laid bare the world over. The emerging trend among asset allocators the world over is to use capital as a means of championing positive change. ESG is the evaluative framework that will underscore investment decisions in the coming year as climate-tech, electric mobility, sustainable energy and healthcare will wean away the dollars traditionally reserved for fossil fuel giants. The recent CoP-26 has spurred private players to take the lead in investing in a better future and a means of surviving whatever nature throws at our species. For those who may scoff at the pace of change, their eventual fate is best captured by the parting words of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop while announcing the sale of Nokia to Microsoft in 2016: “We didn’t do anything wrong, but somehow, we lost". The future is now. After all, meta late than never.