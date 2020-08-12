Next painful coronavirus question is about the unemployed

Europe’s labor markets are in a very precarious state. Take the U.K.: The country’s headline unemployment rate stayed at 3.9% in the second quarter of this year, as companies kept workers on their payrolls because of the government’s generous furlough scheme, and people without a job couldn’t actively search for a new one (meaning they weren’t classed as being unemployed). However, the picture was more troubling when you looked at how many Brits actually have jobs. In the three months between April and June, there were 220,000 fewer people in work than in the previous quarter — the steepest decline since the financial crisis.