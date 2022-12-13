Next-gen education will have to be about AI adaptation1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:27 PM IST
Kids growing up into tomorrow’s world will need a healthy sense of scepticism to discern what’s authentic
When I was in school, we were prohibited from using electronic aids during our exams. Even then, I couldn’t understand why we had to do sums in our heads when it was so much simpler to use an electronic calculator. But when I had the temerity to question my teachers, I was given a lecture about how the ability to multiply numbers in my head would stand me in good stead when I was older.