Next-gen education will have to be about AI adaptation

I was also gratified to note that my son is being actively encouraged to think beyond his text books. When we were in school, we were tested on our ability to regurgitate answers that we had learnt by rote. The focus of modern education programmes seems to have shifted away from this and towards evaluating students on their ability to sift through information and find arguments that best support their propositions. They are being required to develop different writing skills, ones that do not depend on their ability to memorize, but instead forces them to think how to present answers in ways that most cogently make their case. From personal experience, I can readily confirm that these skills will take you further in life than the ability to calculate sums in your head. It will help equip students, not only for a life in academia, but for all types of knowledge work.