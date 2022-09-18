Next-gen IT CEOs must be masters of integration

Third, companies which directly impact the client’s business outcomes are valued higher. Analytics companies like Fractal and Tredence can charge $40 per hour or more in India, whereas the corresponding rate for IT firms is in the low twenties. This results in valuation multiples of 30X forward Ebitda or more for analytics firms, while for IT companies, it is around 10X. Consequently, IT CEOs must re-position the “centre of gravity" of their firms higher up the value chain and closer to the business outcomes of their clients.