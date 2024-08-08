Opinion
What upcoming NFOs tell us about the state of mutual funds industry in India
Summary
- The market is flooded with thematic offerings which might seem appealing, but they come with significant risks. You have to see it to believe it…
As per the AMFI website, these are the upcoming equity NFOs in sequence. Interestingly, other than the multi-cap fund, all other funds are thematic/sectoral in nature. Take a look:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more