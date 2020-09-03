Ninety-six shades of emotion in today’s age of emojis

Culturally, almost universally, it is the woman who is supposed to infuse emotion into her roles as mother, daughter, wife, daughter-in-law and sister. The display of such emotions in a professional sphere, however, is often seen as an indicator of weakness, even worthy of punishment. A male who tears up may, on the other hand, be actually seen as vulnerable, “human", and a better leader than one who is in greater control over his emotions. Conversely, a woman who is less self-effacing, more confident and forceful in her personal or professional life is seen as having qualities with negative valence. The very same qualities in a male are seen as highly positive and are feted and celebrated. One has only to think of Barack Obama versus Indira Gandhi or Margaret Thatcher to see how widespread these prejudices based on perceptions of gender-based emotions really are.