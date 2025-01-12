Nitin Pai: India’s Air Force can’t afford to fall short of combat aircraft
Summary
- Deliveries of the indigenous Tejas fighter jet have been disappointing. Defence production needs lessons from the auto sector. Let’s foster competition and attract private investment to get the fighters we need.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is not only short of an adequate number of aircraft to protect our skies, but will see its capabilities weaken over time, unless corrective action is taken immediately. In my estimate, a significant proportion of IAF’s fighter aircraft fleet is down due to a shortage of Russian spares, and the rest are sparingly used to ensure that they don’t fly into a spares crunch.