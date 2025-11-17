Why Nitish Kumar still rules Bihar’s chessboard
How did a man who could never muster a majority on his own end up being an irreplaceable power pivot in Bihar? How will the future students of political science view the Nitish phenomenon? Let’s go back 31 years.
It was a bright morning towards the end of 2009. Vapours were visible from our cups filled with hot tea at our hotel. We were sitting with a close confidant of Nitish Kumar. I asked him what was the secret of his leader’s success? He replied, “on the chessboard of politics Nitish babu, like a knight, can move two and half paces forward and backward simultaneously. His right hand is unaware of what his left hand is about to do?"