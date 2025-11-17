Why Nitish Kumar still rules Bihar’s chessboard

Under the President’s rule state elections were held again in November 2005. The JDU secured 88 and the BJP got 55 seats. With such a comfortable majority Nitish became the CM and barring a minor glitch he has been in the saddle for the last two decades. During this time he fought elections along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and won. But as it was a mismatch to begin with, it unravelled. But in 2022 he once again became a part of Mahagathbandhan along with RJD and the Congress. However, differences arose again and the alliance couldn’t even complete its second anniversary.