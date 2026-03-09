A 20-year trip from 7-day failure to long-term rule

Anyone from the BJP or the JDU, who moves into 1, Ane Marg will take a very long time to match the stature of Nitish Kumar. After a lot of efforts Nitish was able to bring Bihar out of the ‘jungle raj’. As a journalist I have witnessed the sorry state of roads, decline of institutions and the shabby state of police stations in the state. Once I asked Nitish how he was able to make the turnaround? He replied, I had to deal with the problem at its root. He said when he came to power for the second time he found the police stations had vehicles but no fuel, people had to bring their own paper to lodge a complaint.