It was the month of March in the year 2000. Nitish Kumar was facing the Assembly leading a 7 day old government. He needed a minimum of 12 legislators to prove his majority on the floor of the house. Had it been today, with 20 independents and 23 Congressmen it would have been a cake walk but those were different times.
A 20-year trip from 7-day failure to long-term rule
SummaryThe question remains; will Nishant be able to fill in the boots left by his father? The other question is who would control the government in Bihar?
It was the month of March in the year 2000. Nitish Kumar was facing the Assembly leading a 7 day old government. He needed a minimum of 12 legislators to prove his majority on the floor of the house. Had it been today, with 20 independents and 23 Congressmen it would have been a cake walk but those were different times.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More