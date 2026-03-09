A 20-year trip from 7-day failure to long-term rule

At that time in the Legislative assembly Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal with 124 members was the largest force present in the hall. Nitish’s Samata Party on the other hand had only 34 seats. He had the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others with a total tally of 151. This support was the key that drove the governor to ask him to stake claim to the chief minister’s post. Since Nitish became the chief minister rumours were rife that Lalu’s close associate Shahabuddin had ringfenced 23 Congress MLAs. Despite being the chief minister Nitish was helpless. In a decade of his rule Lalu had uniquely modified the Bihar administration.