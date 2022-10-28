No left turn please; we’ll save fuel

Solving this is, in CS terms, “NP-hard". That means what you might guess: that it is essentially impossible. Sure, you would probably be able to do it for three or four cities. But increase that number, and the time a computer takes to find a solution increases accordingly, exponentially. Yet since the TSP has been so intensively studied for so long, there are various known algorithms to tackle it that can produce pretty good approximate solutions, even with millions of cities.