No, not even bond traders can predict the future of inflation

Consumer prices paid by city dwellers in the US rose more than 7% last month and more than 9% in April on an annualized basis. If this keeps up for the rest of the year, it will be the highest inflation rate that America has experienced since the 1980s. But fear not, say some investors and the US Federal Reserve, the bond market isn’t worried. Yields fell over the previous week and remain low by historical levels, even after rising on the back of Jay Powell’s speech on Wednesday. And if markets are not worried, maybe we should not be either.