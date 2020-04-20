Opinion | No superpower has copyright on the will to live

Donald Trump, who is considered to be the most powerful person, has once more stated that if China had wanted, the covid-19 pandemic would not have spread across the world. Right since it started, he has been calling it the “China virus" instead of covid-19. Various world leaders, despite their own mistakes, have been shifting the blame on others in their unique styles. Trump has created a new record in this. His own country is in the grip of this epidemic and is trying hard to grapple with it. He is being accused of not taking action well in time. When the scientists warned him, he argued that whosoever has the grit will survive.

America is paying a heavy price for its conceited pride over its strength. In such a situation, does Trump have no other option but to blame others? He is not only blaming, but also threatening with consequences.

The pandemic has taken us in its grip today, but it will go sooner or later. But it will leave behind this impression that no superpower has a copyright on the will to live. Figures and data are witness to the fact that due to the timely implementation of lockdown in India, this epidemic could be controlled to a large extent. The deadly effect of this virus was at its peak two weeks ago—the number of infected people was doubling in three days. But now, the pace has almost halved.

Let’s begin with the example of Kerala. When Kerala enforced lockdown, the number of infected people there too doubled in three days. According to the latest data, now the number of infected people are doubling in 50 days. Likewise, Punjab too could achieve this record of ‘three to 30 days’ because it followed the lockdown strictly. Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have also been performing well in this regard. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, this graph fluctuated rapidly going up and down, but now it is steadily heading south. The next two weeks are going to be very important and crucial for these two densely populated states.

The opposition alleges that lockdown is only an immediate remedy. They say that more and more people should be tested so that even if the viral load is less in someone, he too can be identified and treated. The example of Maharashtra is before us. The number of cases appeared there were the highest because the testing rate was also the highest in Maharashtra. It’s a matter of relief that in this regard, the central and state governments performed in an excellent and efficient manner. Till last Friday, about 650,000 safety kits had been imported from China alone. During this time, the states also developed its own testing capacity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath personally took charge of the situation and the state capacity of testing 200 people a day reached 2,600 a day within three weeks. The same happened in other states, too. About 400,000 tests had been conducted by the time this column was penned. As the testing kits reach distant areas, the speed of testing will also increase.

This is why the government relaxed some restrictions and allowed limited activities. Although, at this point in time, we will be deceiving ourselves to assume that the sting of the coronavirus has been taken out. In a large and diverse country like India, the conclusions cannot be drawn so easily.

While the government was enforcing the nationwide lockdown and some were following it earnestly, on the other, a handful of political leaders were busy making a mockery of it. A large number of people attended the wedding of former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son and the formula of social distancing was completely ignored by the enthusiastic people. This ignorance is disturbing. How much difference is there between a common man and a VIP? An example. On the same day when Kumaraswamy’s son’s marriage took place, thousands of kilometres away in Dibdiba village on the border of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, a couple got married in the presence of a few select family members because the police had not allowed the baraat. This contrast between the common man and a “special" person is like a slap on the face of constitutional dignity.

It’s not the only case. Questions were raised over the way Shivraj Singh Chauhan took oath. When the debate on social distancing was already at its peak , many dignitaries and celebrities were enjoying Kanika Kapoor’s songs in a party organized by former MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy. What ensued is public knowledge.

The biggest weakness of our system is this—the police, who were seen beating the helpless on streets during the lockdown, often work as guards at the residences of such dignitaries. Such kind of shameful acts should be dealt with strictly.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin