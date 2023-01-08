No, vaccines are not making variants of Sars-CoV-2 worse

The evidence is still being collected on the power of vaccines and the bivalent booster, which is formulated with a component aimed at a previous version of Omicron. But he sees no reason to doubt that vaccine- or infection-induced immunity will help to some degree —and we have a lot more of it in our population than we did a year ago, as most of the unvaccinated among us have now been infected. He’s also sceptical of an alarming, unpublished study out of the Cleveland Clinic which has been making the rounds on Twitter and was cited in the WSJ piece, concluding that each booster upped the odds of getting infected.