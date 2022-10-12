Nobel wins should cue a rethink of science as well as economics5 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 10:27 PM IST
These disciplines don’t capture reality accurately but have assumed an authority that dictate policies in need of questioning
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger. They settled a century-old debate between Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr. In experiments conducted over the last 50 years, they confirmed the reality of an effect that Einstein had disdained as “spooky action at a distance." Measuring one of a widely separated pair of particles could instantaneously change the results of measuring the other particle, even if it was light-years away. Their conclusions have fundamental implications for macro-economic policy. Let me explain why.